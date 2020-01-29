UPDATE | Man accused of sexually assaulting, killing young girl from Grayson

UPDATE 1/29/20 @ 9:55 a.m.

Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with the December 2018 death of a young girl from Carter County.

Police say 33-year-old Andrew Buster was arrested Monday at his home on charges of murder and sodomy in the death of 3-year-old Lillyann Reck.

Police say 33-year-old Andrew Buster was arrested Monday at his home on charges of murder and sodomy.

He is accused of sexually assaulting and killing 3-year-old Lillyann Grace Reck, who was from Grayson.

Police say officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road on December 10, 2018, for an unresponsive child.

Police say Buster was watching Lillyann while her mother was at work.

Lillyann died a few days later.

After her death, WSAZ sat down with Lillyann's dad who still lived in Grayson.

"I don't know how, I don't know when, but I'm not going to let down until something is done about this," said Joshua Reck

WSAZ's sister station, WKYT, is told the medical examiner's office ruled Lillyann's death a homicide. Police say there was a delay in Buster's arrest because they were waiting on DNA evidence.

Buster is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on $1,000,000 bond.

He will be court again on February 4.

The Lexington Police Department and the Fayette County Coroner's Office are investigating the death of a 3-year-old girl.

The coroner's office identified the girl as Lillyann Grace Reck, who Lexington police say is from Grayson. She was pronounced dead Friday night at UK Medical Center.

Reck was found unresponsive on Cross Keys Road in Lexington.

The cause of death remains under investigation, and the coroner has not said whether the death is suspicious. Police say Reck was in the care of a family acquaintance at the time of her death.

The coroner's office said it would release new details when more information is known in the case.

The Lexington Police Department's Special Victims Section is investigating the case.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call police at (859) 253-2020.