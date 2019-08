A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head Wednesday evening in Nitro, city Police Chief Bobby Eggleton said.

The boy is critically wounded, police say. The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. inside a home in the 1300 block of Main Avenue.

Investigators say the boy's father was home at the time and had left the firearm out because he was getting ready to go somewhere with it.

