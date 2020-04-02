30 Judicial Annex employees test negative for COVID-19

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Thursday that 30 employees of the Kanawha Judicial Annex tested for COVID-19 were negative for the disease.

The health department tested the employees using rapid tests after seven other Judicial Annex employees and one employee's spouse were infected with the disease since March 21.

Eight first responders were also tested, all of which were negative.

Health officer Dr. Sherri Young thanked the Kanawha County Commission for its quick action in closing the building.

She said the fact that the 30 employees were negative likely means that workers are taking steps to stop the spread of the disease.

"We're encouraged that these employees tested negative for COVID-19," Dr. Young said. "We encourage people to continue doing what they're doing: stay home, avoid touching your face, frequently wash their hands and disinfect commonly used surfaces."

Any Judicial Annex building employees with symptoms can call KCHD's COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088 to schedule testing.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

