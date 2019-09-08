$32 thousand grant helps local firefighters breathe easy

It is not a secret, grants are important. Especially to small departments like the one in Inez.

"They are life-saving," said Jarrod Slone.

Slone is the Assistant Chief for the Inez Volunteer Fire Department.

"We don't have really any extra money for equipment and things," explained Slone. "Most of the money goes to literally keeping the doors open. It goes to paying the bills."

Now, volunteers are breathing easy with a $32,000 AEP Foundation Grant.

"That money will go toward replacing some of our breathing apparatus," Slone pointed out.

He told WYMT while this piece of equipment is small, it carries a big price.

"A new one can range anywhere between seven to ten-thousand-dollars just depending on what features you would like," explained Slone.

This grant allowed the department to purchase seven breathing apparatus.

"It was going to take us about four to five years just to be able to replace one of those breathing apparatus," said Slone.

Although they are in the business of saving lives, he said these grants save theirs.

"Grants like this keep us going. Without this, we wouldn't be able to maintain the service," Slone said.

Volunteer firefighters work every day, without pay, to keep people safe.

"It sounds cliche but all of us do what we do because it's the right thing," Slone pointed out.

The Assistant Fire Chief wanted to give thanks to a few people vital to obtaining the grant. "On behalf of the Inez Fire Department and Martin County itself, express our thanks to the AEP Foundation. Plus, to those individuals we worked with, also to the City of Inez. The city is actually the body that applied for the grant for the fire department. Without the city, we wouldn't have been able to get the grant at all," explained Slone.

He said they hope to receive the new gear soon.