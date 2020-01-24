34 US troops diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries from Iranian missile strike

Updated: Fri 12:40 PM, Jan 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Pentagon official said Friday that 34 U.S. troops were diagnosed with concussions or other traumatic brain injuries as a result of the Iranian missile strike Jan. 8 on an Iraqi air base.

