3.5% tuition increase approved at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Tuition and fees are on the rise for Marshall University students.

On Wednesday, the university’s Board of Governors approved a 3.5 percent increase for undergraduates for the 2019-2020 academic year. That becomes effective this fall.

The increase amounts to an increase of $142 per semester for undergraduate West Virginia residents, $245 per semester for undergraduate metro students who live in the border counties of Kentucky and Ohio, and $326 per semester for undergraduate non-resident students.

According to the university, program fees cover a variety of expenses ranging from academic software for computer science majors to laboratory materials for science students.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert said the increase is needed to offset the ever-increasing costs of higher education.

“The tuition and fees increase is allowing us to keep pace with inflation,” Gilbert said in a news release. “Of course, I would prefer no increases, but unfortunately, in today’s economy that is just not possible. We looked at several scenarios and this seemed to be the best solution.”

 
