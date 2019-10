Marnie Rustemeyer and Angie Whitmore joined Katie and Sarah in Studio 3.

3D tattooing for breast cancer survivors.

Marnie does 3D tattoos for breast cancer patients and is a breast cancer survivor.

Angie is a breast cancer survivor who had the tattooing done by Marnie.

Marnie also designed a pillow to provide relief for patients after breast surgery. It is called the Billow.

You can click here to visit the Billow website.