3rd Avenue closed in Guyandotte area after crash

Third Avenue is shut down Friday evening in the Guyandotte area after a car accident at the intersection of 36th Street, according to our crew at the scene.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m.

Traffic is being rerouted to side streets in that area.

A neighbor said she heard a loud crash and noticed that a car had crashed into a fence along Main Street (Third Avenue). She said the man driving the car got out and was hysterical, saying his passenger was badly injured. That passenger, a woman, was taken to a local hospital.

The victim was seated in the front passenger seat. The neighbor said, due to the severity of the crash, it took first responders quite a while to get the woman out.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

