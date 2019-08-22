4 Mexican Mafia members sentenced for attempted murder in eastern Ky. prison

Four Texas Mexican Mafia members were sentenced for attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon while in the United States Penitentiary, Big Sandy, in Inez.

Eric "Big E" Flores, 38, and Salomon Martinez, 44, were sentenced for assaulting an inmate with a dangerous weapon. "Joker" Galindo, 38, and Michale "Taz" Morin, 52, were sentenced for attempted murder and possession of a prohibited object in the facility.

Flores, Martinez, Galindo and Morin were members of the Texas Mexican Mafia and participated in the attempted murder and assault of two Arizona Mexican Mafia members.

The two victims were stabbed repeatedly with metal shanks in a cell block on June 17, 2018.

One of the victims suffered a depressed skull fracture and traumatic brain injury. The other victim suffered a fractured scapula and significant stab wounds.

Flores and Martinez were convicted by a federal jury in April of 2019. They were also ordered to pay victim restitution of $3,955.57.

Galindo and Morin pleaded guilty in March of 2019 and were ordered to pay victim restitution of $611,992.

Flores was sentenced to 110 months, Martinez 100 months, Galindo 300 months and Morin 262 months.