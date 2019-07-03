4 Michigan men arrested on drug charges in Huntington

Four men from Michigan were arrested Thursday on drug charges after police raided two homes in West Huntington, the Huntington Police Department says.

The arrests happened in the 300 block of 9th Street West and the 900 block of Washington Avenue.

Police seized about 5 grams of suspected fentanyl, $7,000, a vehicle, a gun, a small amount of marijuana, multiple cell phones, scales and paraphernalia used to process and package drugs for sale. Police say both homes were working together to sell drugs.

These suspects face the following charges:

Steven Anthony McGee, also known as “Teddy Cain” and “Black,” of Harper Woods, Mich. One count of possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Robert Earl Cureton Jr. of Detroit. One count of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Paris Smith of Detroit. One count of possession with intent to deliver drugs.

Carlos Romero Wilder of Detroit. One count of possession with intent to deliver drugs, a felony.

The investigation involved members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force, the Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team.

Investigators say a dog was recovered from one of the homes and taken by animal control officers. Police also say the properties are owned by the same person and nuisance letters will be issued for the criminal activity.

