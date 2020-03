Four people were arrested on drug-related warrants, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

D.I.C.E. officers made the arrests.

The suspects are identified as: Lloyd Brown, 49, Tabitha Jude, 48, Carl Marcum, 31, and Clyde Pack, 26.

Investigators say Marcum and Pack were arrested on additional charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

All four suspects were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.