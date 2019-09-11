4 arrested on drug charges in Logan County

A drug bust in Logan County landed four people in jail.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Marquita Brooks and Amir Stewart, both of Accoville, along with Derek Brown and Tylik Smith, both of Delaware, were arrested during a search of a house in the 100 block of Litz Hill in Accoville.

During the search on Tuesday, deputies seized six guns, 16 bags of heroin, three marijuana plants and more than $15,000 cash.

Brooks was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Smith, Brown, and Stewart were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, as well as two counts of possession with intent to deliver for Stewart and Brown.

