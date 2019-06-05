4 arrested on drug charges in Wayne County

Four men, including two from Arizona and Mexico, were arrested on drug charges, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Sheriff Rick Thompson says members of his department’s Drug Enforcement Unit seized several hundred grams of heroin, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and several firearms. The sheriff said the investigation started nearly six months ago.

Arrested were Brian Uriartes of Arizona, Luis Martinez-Torres of Mexico, and Travis Cloninger and Edward Kent Stephens, both of Huntington. Each man faces several felony drug-related charges, Thompson says.

In addition, Cloninger and Stephens are being charged with being felons in possession of firearms.

The Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West assisted, as well as the West Virginia State Police SRT which made entry into the home.

