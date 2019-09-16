4 arrested on drug-trafficking charges in Lawrence County, Ky.

Four people were arrested during the weekend on drug-trafficking charges, according to the Lawrence County Constable Association.

Four people were arrested on drug-trafficking charges after a traffic stop on state Route 201 near Blaine, Kentucky.

Investigators say it happened late Sunday evening during a traffic stop near Blaine, with the suspects facing 17 charges total. Investigators say the four suspects were stopped about a mile south of Blaine on state Route 201 for erratic driving.

They say Mark Baskin, 47, of Corbin, Holly Johnson, 41, of Webbville, Lisa Bunch, 42, of Girdler, and John Cornett, 46, of Gray, were all charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, Baskin was charged with use of a firearm in connection with a felony and Cornett was charged with being a persistent felony offender. Cornett was also served two warrants for being a fugitive from justice.

Investigators seized about five grams of methamphetamine, scales, cash, baggies for distribution, a firearm, drug paraphernalia, as well as marijuana.

The suspects were taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

