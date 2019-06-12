4 arrested on multiple charges in Huntington

Four people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant that stemmed from a shots-fired incident June 7 in Huntington, city police say.

It happened June 7 when gunfire was exchanged between the occupants of two vehicles in the 2300 block of 10th Avenue. Click here for more.

The Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit executed the search warrant in the 1200 block of 26th Street and arrested the following suspects: