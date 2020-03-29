4 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Boyd County

Health officials in Boyd County say four patients have now tested positive for coronavirus.

These are the first cases of COVID-19 in Boyd County.

Boyd County Emergency Management officials say the four patients were confirmed Sunday.

All four are self-isolating and neither have been hospitalized.

The latest numbers from Kentucky health officials say 394 people have tested positive, and nine deaths have been reported related to the virus.

Governor Andy Beshear said Saturday, roughly 15,000 Kentuckians have been tested, and 64 who have tested positive have since recovered.

Beshear will give an update on COVID-19 response at 5 p.m. Sunday.