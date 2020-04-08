483 positive cases of COVID-19 in W.Va.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has reported that there have been 483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

There have been 12,859 residents tested, with 483 positive, 12,376 negative and four deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (73), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (1), Cabell (13), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (2), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (29), Jackson (19), Jefferson (40), Kanawha (70), Lewis (1), Logan (8), **Marion (29), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (3), Mercer (6), Mineral (3), Monongalia (73), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (5), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (5), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (2), Wetzel (3), Wirt (1), Wood (14), Wyoming (1).