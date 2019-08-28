UPDATE: Mom pleads guilty to neglect in death of West Virginia baby

UPDATE 8/28/19 @ 9:40 a.m.

A West Virginia woman has pleaded guilty to child neglect resulting in the death of her 8-month-old daughter.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Chellbie Elaine Hudson's Tuesday plea was part of a deal that dropped an additional neglect charge. She faces up to 15 years in prison at her October sentencing.

Hudson's plea deal also requires she testify against her ex-boyfriend, William Ellis Bowen IV, who's charged with similar offenses in the 2018 death of Lillyann Aubriana Hudson. He's expected to stand trial next month.

Authorities have said that Kanawha County deputies responding to a report of an unresponsive baby last summer found the infant covered in bruises. They said she was taken to a hospital and died. An autopsy found Lillyann suffered head trauma that caused massive internal bleeding.

A mother charged with the death of her 8-month-old daughter is scheduled for trial in June.

Chellbie Hudson faces child neglect causing death and child neglect creating risk of injury charges.

Investigators say Hudson and her boyfriend, William Bowen, got into an argument last June, and Bowen locked himself in a room with the girl.

Hudson left the house but left came back to find the baby unresponsive. The child later died at the hospital.

Hudson and Bowen are scheduled to be tried together.

A couple was arraigned Friday in Kanawha County on child abuse charges connected to an 8-month-old baby's death.

Chellbie Hudson, 25, and her boyfriend, William Bowen, 33, both pleaded not guilty at their arraignment.

Both were indicted on charges of death of a child by parent by child abuse and child neglect resulting in death.

Hudson's trial date is set for April 8, while Bowen's is set for June 3.

The 8-month-old girl died in July after suffering blunt force trauma to the head, among other injuries, according to investigators. It happened at a home along Buckeye Lane in St. Albans.

The medical examiner determined the case was a homicide after the baby was taken to the hospital and died.

The case of a St. Albans couple charged with child neglect creating risk of injury is headed to a grand jury.

Chellbie Hudson, 25, and her boyfriend, William Bowen, 33, both face charges in connection with an 8-month-old baby who suffered blunt force trauma to the head, among other injuries.

It happened last month along Buckeye Lane in St. Albans. Medical officials say the girl suffered a subdural hematoma.

When the baby was taken to the hospital and died, the medical examiner determined the case was a homicide.

Hudson and Bowen both appeared Wednesday for a court hearing in Kanawha County.

A St. Albans couple is being charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after a baby's death from head and abdominal injuries.

The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says Chellbie Hudson, 25, and her boyfriend William Bowen, 33, are both facing charges after a June 23 incident when deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive baby along Buckeye Lane in St. Albans.

The baby was barely breathing and taken to the hospital where she later died from internal bleeding caused by blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators say she had bruising to her head and abdomen. Medical officials say the girl suffered a subdural hematoma.

During the investigation, Hudson and Bowen admitted to being the only people with the baby right before the 911 call.

They also admitted to having a heated argument the night leading up to the baby's admission into the hospital that morning, saying they fight frequently and at times "something gets thrown."

Investigators say Hudson had left the baby in the care of Bowen around 2 a.m. after Bowen locked her out of the room he and the baby were in -- to keep her away from him and the baby.

Hudson told police she did not contact any law enforcement during the time Bowen had locked himself in the room with the infant.

When Hudson came back to the house around 2 p.m., the baby was unresponsive.

Investigators say no one else was with Bowen during the hours before Hudson returned.

Other people in the house quickly attempted to call 911, but Investigators say Hudson tried to stop the other people from calling authorities.

Hudson then left the house, and authorities were eventually contacted.

When the baby was taken to the hospital and died, the medical examiner determined the case was a homicide.