48th COVID-19 death reported in WV

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, the state has reported its 48th COVID-19-related death.

The DHHR is reporting a 70-year old man from Kanawha County passed away due to the virus.

“Our sincere condolences are extended to the family of this West Virginian,” said DHHR cabinet secretary Bill J. Crouch in a statement.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 49,146 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,169 positive, 47,977 negative and 48 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (155), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (10), Hardy (6), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (165), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (14), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (102), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (30), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (6), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (90), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (40), Wyoming (1).