5 Texans arrested in Huntington for allegedly manufacturing fake credit cards

Five people from Texas were arrested Sunday from a Huntington hotel room for allegedly manufacturing fake credit cards, Cabell County court records show.

Markanthony Castillo, 30, Anthony Bush, 26, Gabrielle Bradford, 29, and Byron Malbrough Jr., 35, all of Houston, are charged with fraud.

Terry Lynn Clay, 50, of Missouri City, Texas, is charged with fraudulent schemes and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

All of the suspects were arrested from a hotel in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington, according to the criminal complaint.

Seized from the rooms were an embossing machine, two laptops, a credit card scanner, label maker and ID/credit card printer.

Police also recovered boxes of credit card blanks and film to print on credit cards. They also found numerous fraudulent credit cards in various stages of completion, as well as several fake IDs with various names on them and pictures of the suspects.

In addition, police seized a bag with about 50 grams of a substance consistent with heroin or fentanyl.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the fraudulent credit cards was used by Castillo to rent the hotel room for two nights.

Additionally, one of the suspects admitted that the fraudulent cards were used in several states -- from Michigan to West Virginia and in Texas, Louisiana and Florida -- and they would sell items to make a profit.

All of the suspects were taken to the Western Regional Jail. Their bond is $100,000 each.

