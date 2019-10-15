5 arrested in Scioto County convenience store robbery, including 2 juveniles

(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2019 at 9:50 PM EDT
UPDATE: Charges have been dropped against one man following a robbery in 2019.

Charges have been dropped against Jordan Fyffe, court officials confirm.

Three men and two juveniles were arrested Monday in connection with a convenience store robbery in Minford, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Minford Kwik Stop in the 8400 block of state Route 335. Investigators say employees of the store were robbed at gunpoint by suspects in disguise, including one in a black ski mask and hoodie.

One of the suspects was arrested shortly afterward in a traffic stop in the Minford area. Later, with the help of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the other two suspects were arrested in a traffic stop on U.S. 23 in Ross County.

Investigators say two firearms used during the robbery were found inside that vehicle, along with cash and cigarettes taken in the robbery.

The adults who were arrested and charged with complicity to aggravated robbery are:

  • Davontae Burroughs, 19, of Minford
  • Jordan Fyffe, 19, of Lucasville
  • Jonathon McCormick, 19, of Minford

Fyffe is being held in the Scioto County Jail on $25,000 bond, and Burroughs and McCormick are in custody in the Ross County Jail awaiting extradition to Scioto County.

The juveniles arrested are a 17-year-old boy from Pickerington, Ohio, and a teen from Franklin Furnace. The 17-year-old is charged with aggravated robbery and two counts of kidnapping. The other teen in charged with complicity to aggravated robbery. Both were taken to the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center.

More charges are possible in the case, which is headed to a grand jury.

