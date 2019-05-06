5-year-old girl abducted by 3 men in Texas, stepfather says

Police in Texas are searching for a missing 5-year-old after her stepfather says she was abducted when he was carjacked and knocked out.

An Amber Alert was issued for 5-year-old Maleah Davis, who was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers. (Source: Family photos/KTRK/CNN)

An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for 5-year-old Maleah Davis, who was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday on a Sugar Land, TX, freeway, according to the girl’s stepfather, Darion Vence.

Vence told police that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son were abducted by three Hispanic men after he pulled over on a Houston highway Friday night.

"One of them makes a comment saying that Maleah looks very nice, looks very sweet," said Sgt. Mark Holbrook with the Houston Police.

Police say Vence was then hit on the head by one of the men and lost consciousness.

Vence stated he spent almost 24 hours drifting in and out of consciousness. When he finally woke up on the side of a highway in Sugar Land, he says his son was with him, but Maleah was not.

With his son, Vence went to Houston Methodist hospital in Sugar Land around 11 p.m. to seek treatment for his injuries.

Police think Maleah may still be with the three men who allegedly abducted the family. They are especially concerned because the 5-year-old has had multiple brain surgeries, most recently in early April.

"She’s needed a lot of care,” Holbrook said.

Detectives are asking for anyone who saw Maleah or Vence from Friday night to Saturday night to come forward with information.

"We're hoping the public can give us any information about anybody who has seen Darion during that period of time because he doesn't really know where he was or what's going on there," Holbrook said.

Maleah was last seen wearing a pink bow in her hair, a light blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and gray, white and pink sneakers. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 3 feet tall and weighs 30 to 40 pounds.

Investigators are searching for the 2010 blue Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck the alleged abductors were said to have been driving and the family’s stolen vehicle, a silver 2011 Nissan Altima.

Police say the motive for the reported incidents is unknown.

