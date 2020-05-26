5-year-old reported missing at Ohio campground

The search resumed Tuesday morning for a 5-year-old boy reported missing at Mineral Springs Lake Resort nearly 24 hours ago, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Walters was last seen at the 350-acre campground in Peebles around 5 p.m. Monday, said Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

Volunteers are searching the wooded area by foot, and a dive team went into the lake about 10 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s not clear if the child - who cannot swim but has no “disorders” - wandered off or went into the lake, so both are being thoroughly searched, according to the sheriff’s office.

The search ran past midnight at the campground, where his grandparents have a camper, before stopping about 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The boy is only considered missing at this point, and nothing can be ruled out, the sheriff said.

Cameron has green eyes, blond hair, is 3′ tall and 45 lbs. He was last seen wearing dark cargo shorts and no shirt.

