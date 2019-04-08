50,000 pounds of stuffed sandwiches recalled due to possible foreign matter contamination

J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp. is recalling around 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The contamination could specifically be semi-transparent plastic, says USDA.

Here are the affected products:

--9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

--9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

--USDA says these products were shipped nationwide. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them, USDA says. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

