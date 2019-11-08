UPDATE | New search warrant executed in mass killing investigation

UPDATE 6/26/19 @ 3:50 p.m.

Ohio authorities have executed a new search warrant as part of an investigation into the 2016 killings of eight family members.

The warrant targets the Flying W farm in southern Ohio owned by Fredericka Wagner, whose son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Steve Irwin, an Ohio Attorney General spokesman, confirmed the search warrant Friday, but declined to provide details. Multiple media reports say investigators searched the farm through the week.

Earlier this year, prosecutors dropped charges against Wagner after she was accused of lying to a grand jury during an investigation into the fatal shootings of eight people.

Her attorney has long maintained her innocence and denied any involvement.

UPDATE 6/26/19 @ 3:50 p.m.

Prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss all charges against a woman who was arrested in connection with an Ohio family massacre.

Fredericka Wagner is no longer facing obstruction and perjury charges in connection with the Rhoden murders.

Wagner's son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County, Ohio in 2016. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Wagner was charged for lying to investigators after they found two bulletproof vests at her home. Wagner says she bought them after the killings to protect her family.

According to court documents, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss without prejudice Wednesday because a new development in the case will not allow for both sides to be prepared for trial.

State prosecutors received new information from the defense on March 14, 2019. The Cyber Crimes Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Unit of the Ohio Attorney Genera's Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now investigating that new information.

"The investigation is ongoing, and has already led to new and favorable evidence, but it will take more time to complete," court records state.

Prosecutors do not believe the results of the investigation will be ready by the trial date. The trial was set for July 29, 2019.

"These results are necessary to the State of the Ohio prior to trial and would also need to be disclosed to the defendant with sufficient time for the defendant to prepare," the court documents state.

Wagner is also asking, through her attorneys, for the state to disclose certain search warrants and affidavits. Prosecutors are arguing against that effort, saying the warrants and affidavits do not pertain to Wagner. The Ohio Attorney General's Office executed the search warrants during the homicide investigation, and prosecuting attorneys say Wagner's charges are about lying to investigators more than two years after the murders happened.

UPDATE 3/28/19 @ 6:45 a.m.

A woman facing charges in connection to an Ohio family massacre is to go before a judge and ask that her charges be dismissed.

Prosecutors are opposing the request and also want a gag order to stop Fredericka Wagner from speaking about the case. A hearing is set for Thursday.

Wagner's son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are accused of killing eight members of the Rhoden family in Pike County in 2016. All four have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Wagner lied to investigators after they found two bulletproof vests at her home. Wagner says she bought them after the killings to protect her family.

The 76-year-old has pleaded not guilty to obstruction and perjury charges and is under house arrest.

She says her family had no role in the killings.

Attorneys for a woman facing charges in connection with an Ohio family massacre have filed a motion to have obstruction of justice and perjury charges against her dismissed.

Fredericka Wagner's son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons are jailed in Ohio awaiting trial in the slayings of eight people in Pike County in April 2016.

They have pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder charges and other counts.

Wagner also has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and is under house arrest.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/17/19

Attorneys for a woman facing charges in connection to an Ohio family massacre are seeking dismissal of obstruction and perjury charges against her.

76-year-old Fredericka Wagner's son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons pleaded not guilty to the 2016 slayings of eight Rhoden family members in Pike County.

Wagner pleaded not guilty to charges against her. The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports her attorneys filed a motion Friday to dismiss those charges. The newspaper reports Wagner testified she bought two bulletproof vests after the shootings through Amazon, but investigators found no purchase records of the vests they suspect Wagner's family wore during the slayings.

Wagner now says she bought them on eBay.

An Ohio Attorney General's Office prosecutor says she couldn't comment on the filing.

