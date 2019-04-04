ACLU and top Kentucky lawyer differ on tackling abortion law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) -- An abortion-rights group is disagreeing with Kentucky's Democratic attorney general over the validity of a state law that could determine if the state's only abortion clinic stays open.

The disagreement stems from a legal brief filed by Attorney General Andy Beshear supporting EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville.

Beshear urged a federal appeals court to strike down a regulation on "transfer agreements" between an abortion clinic and a hospital and ambulance service in case of emergencies. But Beshear urged the court to not strike down the law underlying the regulation.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union asked the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold a ruling that struck down both the law and regulation.

Beshear is an abortion-rights supporter who is running for Kentucky governor this year.