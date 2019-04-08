Defense asks court to reconsider decision in 'Serial' ruling

BALTIMORE (AP) -- The defense attorney for the man whose murder conviction is chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial" and an HBO documentary series is asking a Maryland court to reconsider its decision to reject a new trial.

The Baltimore Sun reports attorney C. Justin Brown is arguing that the decision by the Maryland Court of Appeals puts it at odds with courts around the country. At issue is whether Adnan Syed had a sufficient defense at trial nearly two decades ago.

Syed is serving a life sentence for strangling his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and burying her body in a Baltimore park in 1999. He's maintained his innocence.

An appeals court ordered the conviction thrown out, but it was reinstated last month when the court ruled Syed didn't deserve a new trial.

