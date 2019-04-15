Charges dropped against woman accused of assaulting Conway

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) -- Prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against a Maryland woman who was charged with assaulting White House counselor Kellyanne Conway during a confrontation last year at a restaurant in a Washington suburb.

A trial for 63-year-old Mary Elizabeth Inabinett was scheduled to start Monday in Montgomery County, Maryland. Instead, a county prosecutor asked a judge to dismiss the charges.

Police charged Inabinett last November with second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.

Conway told police she was at a Bethesda, Maryland, restaurant last October when she felt somebody grab her shoulders from behind and shake her. A police report said the woman who confronted Conway yelled, "Shame on you."

Montgomery County Prosecutor Kathy Knight said Inabinett sent Conway a letter apologizing for the incident.