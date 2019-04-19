Rainy Good Friday for us as storms blast the South

ATLANTA (AP/WSAZ) -- Strong storms are roaring across the South on Friday, after killing two Mississippi drivers and a woman in Alabama and leaving more than 100,000 people without power across Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

In our region, WSAZ meteorologist Brandon Butcher forecasts periods of rain, some steady at times. Friday afternoon may bring a little thunder too, but the severe weather threat is much more pronounced on the other side of the mountains.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s, perhaps sneaking back to the low 70s in a brief break Friday afternoon. Cooler air rides in Friday night. We'll be lucky to get much above 50 on Saturday under more swirling clouds and leftover showers

The threat Friday shifted to Georgia, where multiple tornado warnings covered parts of northeast Georgia. There were no immediate reports of any damage from those storms, but the tornado threat was expected to continue well into the day in the Carolinas and Virginia.

National Weather Service forecasters said they believe multiple tornadoes hit southwest and central Mississippi on Thursday, although they won't be sure until the damage is surveyed. Heavy winds also were reported in Louisiana earlier in the day and in central Alabama as the system quickly pushed eastward.