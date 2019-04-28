Immigrant-heavy GOP states OK with census citizen question

PHOENIX (AP) -- It's not just Democratic-leaning states at risk of losing federal money and clout in Congress if the Supreme Court says the upcoming census can include a citizenship question.

Fast-growing Arizona, Florida and Texas all have large groups of immigrants who might choose to sit out the census, but are led by Republicans who seem unconcerned about the potential for an undercount and the resulting loss of representation in Congress.

The Supreme Court will decide soon whether to uphold the Trump administration's plan to ask about citizenship on census forms.

An Associated Press analysis of a Census Bureau population estimate found nine states would have lost population since the last census if not for international immigration.