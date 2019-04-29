Trump says NRA 'under siege' by New York investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- President Donald Trump says the National Rifle Association is "under siege" in New York after state Attorney General Letitia James announced an investigation into the organization.

The Republican president tweeted Monday that James and her fellow Democrat, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, are "illegally" trying to "destroy" the NRA.

James' office announced the probe Saturday. Last year she vowed to investigate whether the organization, which has a New York office, deserves its tax-exempt nonprofit status.

In a statement responding to Trump, James said that her investigation will follow the facts, and that she wishes Trump shared her respect for the law.

Meanwhile, Cuomo tweeted that New York isn't afraid to stand up to the NRA.

James' office is also overseeing a lawsuit alleging Trump used his charitable foundation for campaign purposes.