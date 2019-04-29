Newlyweds take breathtaking wedding photos under beautiful storm clouds

An Amarillo couple's wedding photos are taking social media by storm.

The photos show the couple in a field underneath huge storm clouds.

The photographer, Brittani Preece, posted the beautiful pictures on her photography page, saying "There is a a saying 'If it rains on your wedding, it's good luck.' So what's the saying for when a huge Super Cell starts forming?"

Her post quickly gained attention, with hundreds of reactions and shares.

What are the clouds exactly?

First Alert Meteorologist Cameron Venable says this type of supercell is called a "mothership" because the clouds tend to look like UFOs.

Typically, these storms are notorious for producing massive hail, but this time, the storm just produced some much needed rainfall.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple on their wedding!

