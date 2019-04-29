Job post seeking 'preferably Caucasian' applicants removed

STERLING, Va. (AP) -- A northern Virginia tech staffing company has apologized after an online job posting sought "preferably Caucasian" applicants.

Cynet Systems in Sterling, Virginia, removed the post and issued an apology Sunday on Twitter. The company said the individuals involved have been fired and the job post "does not reflect our core values of inclusivity & equality."

The help wanted ad, posted in LinkedIn and other sites, included a bullet point under "Job Description" seeking a candidate who is "Preferably Caucasian who has good technical background."

A Cynet statement issued Monday said the company has a longstanding policy of turning down clients requesting candidates of a specific race or gender.

A LinkedIn spokeswoman said the ad was taken down as soon as it was discovered and that such postings are highly unusual.