Farmers in 24 W.Va. counties eligible for federal flood aid

Farmers in two dozen counties in West Virginia are eligible to apply for emergency loans from flooding caused by hurricanes Florence and Michael last year.

The state Department of Agriculture says in a news release the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a disaster designation for damage that occurred between April and December 2018. The designation allows farmers in primary designated counties and surrounding areas to be considered for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency.

State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says farmers who were affected by flooding due to the hurricanes can contact their local Farm Service Agency office for assistance.

Primary counties under the designation are Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Mason, Nicholas, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Webster, Wirt and Wood. Eligible surrounding counties are Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lewis, Pocahontas, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler and Upshur.