Poll finds hunger for change to US system of government

More than half of Americans want major changes to the system of government, including about 1 in 10 who want a complete overhaul.

That's according to a new survey by the University of Chicago Harris School for Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showing that dissatisfaction with the government system is closely tied with policy concerns.

While 61% of Democrats want big changes, 52% of Republicans do as well. About 1 in 10 Democrats and Republicans say they want the system completely replaced.

The poll finds that discontent with the government system is highest among those who are most unhappy with how the government is handling policy issues.