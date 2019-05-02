Dog bites increase as temperatures warm up

Animal control officers in the Lexington area are warning the public about the increase in dog bites they receive during warmer weather conditions.

A dog is more apt to bite when it's on the loose than when it's at home, one animal control officer said. (Source: U.S. Air Force / MGN)

Since 2016, more than 750 dog bites have been reported to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control. That averages one bite every two days and that's just the ones that are reported to the county.

"As we get toward summertime, and it gets really hot, female dogs in heat start ramping up and male dogs want to get out with these female dogs," said Shelby Baily, an animal control officer. "There are a lot more dogs in general running loose which can always increase the chances of bites."

On recent afternoon, the calls for dogs on the loose rolled for in for Bailey constantly. Some dogs she was able to find, but there were others she didn't. She said if someone does see a dog on the loose, don't run from the dog, because their instinct is to chase you.

"It's more apt to bite when it's on the loose than when it's at home," Bailey said. "Because when a dog is loose they could be unaware of surroundings. It could not necessarily be an aggressive dog, but it could become aggressive."

