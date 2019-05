Firefighters are on the scene Friday afternoon of a structure fire in the East Pea Ridge area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

At least one lane is closed in the 6200 block of East Pea Ridge Road.

No injuries are reported. The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m. Friday.

The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department is one the scene. We also have a crew headed there.

