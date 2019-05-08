NY lawmakers jump into fight over Trump tax returns

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- New York's senate is poised to approve a bill that would allow congressional investigators to get access to President Donald Trump's state tax returns, giving Democrats a potential end-run around the administration's refusal to disclose the president's federal returns.

The bill up for a vote Wednesday would authorize state tax officials to release returns filed by seven different types of state and federal officeholders if requested by three congressional committees.

It would apply to returns filed by the U.S. president and vice president, U.S. senators, or the state's governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general or comptroller.

The measure isn't scheduled for a vote yet in the state Assembly.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has declined to disclose Trump's federal returns to the Democratic-controlled House, saying the request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."