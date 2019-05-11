Trump has long seen previous US trade agreements as losers

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's approach to trade has been one of the main constants among his often-shifting political views. And he's showing no signs of backing off now, even as the stakes intensify with the threat of a full-blown trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

The president went after China on Day 1 of his presidential bid, promising to "bring back our jobs from China, from Mexico, from Japan, from so many places."

Trump's views on trade helped forge his path to victory in states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio, where he linked the loss of manufacturing jobs to trade deals.

He also made clear his view that globalization had been bad for America and that he'd use tariffs to protect national security and domestic producers.