5 years later, officer faces reckoning for chokehold death

NEW YORK (AP) -- A long-delayed disciplinary trial is scheduled to begin this week for the New York City police officer accused in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo's trial is scheduled to start Monday. Garner was the unarmed black man whose pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo could face punishment ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing if he is found to have violated department rules regarding the reckless and intentional use of a chokehold.

A ruling last week requires that the police watchdog agency bringing the case prove not only that Pantaleo violated department rules, but that his actions fit the criteria for criminal charges. Pantaleo does not actually face criminal charges.

Pantaleo has been on desk duty since Garner's July 2014 death.