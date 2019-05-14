GRAPHIC CONTENT: Tiger kills macaw that landed in its habitat at Nebraska zoo

A macaw at the Lincoln Children's Zoo was killed on Tuesday afternoon after it was attacked by a tiger when it landed in its habitat.

The macaw flew into the tiger habitat during a live rehearsal of a flighted bird presentation and a tiger attacked it, according to a statement by Ryan Gross, a spokesman for the zoo.

The bird was injured and the zookeepers quickly secured the tigers inside to allow the veterinary team to treat the macaw.

The bird died at the onsite clinic.

"The safety of our guest, staff and animals is the highest priority. During the incident at no point were any of our guests or staff in danger. We are currently evaluating the situation with our animal team about our future flighted bird presentation," the statement said.

Copyright 2019 KOLN. All rights reserved.