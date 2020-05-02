50th COVID-19 death reported in WV

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, the state has reported two more COVID-19-related deaths bringing the statewide total to 50 deaths.

The DHHR is reporting a 69-year old woman from Kanawha County, and a 100-year old woman from Monongalia County have passed away due to the virus.

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there have been 51,115 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,184 positive, 49,931 negative and 50 deaths.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (156), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (5), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (79), Kanawha (168), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (15), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).

