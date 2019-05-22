Troopers: Kentucky triage nurse caught on camera sexually assaulting patient multiple times

Authorities have arrested a Richmond, Kentucky nurse after troopers say he was caught on camera sexually assaulting a patient at a hospital multiple times.

Alvin Buckmaster, 49, is accused of sexually assaulting a patient on multiple occasions (Madison County Detention Center)

Kentucky State Police say Alvin Clark Buckmaster, 49, of Berea is charged with first-degree sexual abuse after being caught on surveillance video with the victim on nine different occasions at Baptist Health Richmond in October 2018.

"In October, we were initially contacted through some friends of the victim," said Trooper Robert Purdy. "Then we spoke with the victim shortly after the incident occurred."

On one occasion, troopers say Buckmaster subjected the victim to touch his genitals while he was drawing blood from her. He was also seen exposing her breasts and genitals to sexually assault her.

"I spoke with our investigator and he had the same thought: 'There's no way this happened,'" said Purdy. "So, he dug into it and learned there was enough to continue his investigation."

The victim agreed to have a sexual assault examination, and her clothes were collected for DNA testing.

Buckmaster appeared in court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He's now free after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

Buckmaster's arrest citation states he is married. The Berea Fire Chief has also confirmed that Buckmaster is a volunteer firefighter. He was suspended as of Tuesday.

In a statement, Baptist Health Richmond says that the safety and security of their patients is their number one priority.

"When we were notified of alleged inappropriate conduct by the nurse, Baptist Health Richmond immediately suspended him," the statement reads. "The nurse is no longer employed by the Hospital. Baptist Health Richmond has fully cooperated with the Kentucky State Police in their investigation."

