UPDATE | Name released in fatal Putnam County crash

UPDATE 5/25/19 @ 8:30 a.m.

We now know the name of the person who died in a crash Saturday morning.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department, Tyler Will, 25, of Fraziers Bottom was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Route 35 in Putnam county.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

This is the second fatal accident on Route 35 in less than 24 hours.

One person is dead after a crash on Route 35 in Putnam County.

Putnam County dispatchers said it happened just before 12:30 Saturday morning near Shamrock Lane.

The victim was dead when first responders arrived on scene.

