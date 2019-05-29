OK to smoke, not to grow? States wrestle with homegrown pot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois lawmakers working to legalize recreational marijuana have hit a potential snag that other states have wrestled with: whether to allow people to grow a few pot plants for personal use.

The 10 states that have legalized recreational marijuana have different "home grow" rules, with Michigan allowing individuals to grow as many as 12 plants and Washington state not allowing them to grow any.

The differences reflect how states view the competing arguments about home cultivation. Opponents say it fuels the black market sale of the drug. Proponents, though, argue that if businesses can sell it, they should be able to grow it. They also say people can brew beer at home and say marijuana should be no different.