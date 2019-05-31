May showers trump April this year

If the old saying is April showers bring May flowers, then as we wrap up the soggy month of May this year we can safely say May showers will bring June weeds and lush forests. Here’s why!

News flash...this just in! The calculus of the May rains has Charleston in a virtual tie with 2001 for the wettest May on record (annals date back to the late 1800s). If you are a stickler, 2001 did muster 8.76” of rain and as of early this evening, 2019 has come up short with 8.72”. So a mere .04" (a ground dampening) separates 2019 from rainfall immortality!

Just don’t tell that to high school baseball players trying to win a WV state championship at Appy Power Park where the late week rains have played havoc with the semi-final round. Now state champions will not be crowned until Saturday night and Sunday.

Meanwhile in Huntington the 5.76” of rain that fell in May does not make the top 10, but does better an average May rain (4”) by almost 2 inches.

All the water has hay farmers behind with their first cut (recall the lack of March and April rains left pasturelands brown and parched). On the other hand green thumbs have taken advantage of the strong start to the growing season (an early last frost in late April) and the plentiful rains to be ahead on their veggie and flower growths.

The forecast looking ahead is for drying sunshine on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday with a thundershower possible on Sunday.

