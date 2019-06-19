UPDATE: I-64W reopens after second crash



All westbound lanes of I-64 near Nitro have reopened after a crash.

Three vehicles, including a tractor trailer were involved.

The interstate was closed for nearly an hour before it reopened.

Another crash has happened Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, about 5 miles east of a fatal crash in Putnam County, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

They say it involves three vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. One person is injured, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

The westbound lanes are closed in that area, which is near the 45-mile marker and Nitro exit.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m.

