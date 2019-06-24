Two crashes back up Interstate 79

Two accidents in Roane County shutdown all northbound lanes and southbound lane of Interstate 79 Monday morning.

The first crash happened between the Clendenin and Amma exits.

The accident was between a pickup truck and an SUV. The driver of the pickup truck tells WSAZ the SUV crossed the median. The driver of the pickup says he attempted to swerve, but was unable to avoid a collision with the SUV.

A female and a child inside the SUV were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

WSAZ crews encountered another crash along I-79. The second crash involved three vehicles. One person was on the ground.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 79 were closed a mile from the Amma interchange.