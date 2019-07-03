UPDATE I One lane reopens of I-64 westbound after crash

UPDATE 7/3/19 @ 7:12 a.m..

One lane of I-64 westbound has reopened after a crash.

It happened just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 45 near the Nitro exit.

Kanawha County dispatchers were unable to confirm if there are any injuries.

Police, firefighters, and medics are on the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/3/19

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a crash between a vehicle and a semi truck closed I-64 westbound.

It happened near Nitro at mile marker 45.

Dispatchers say the vehicle crashed into the semi truck.

No word on if there are any injuries.

