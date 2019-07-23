UPDATE | Police identify brothers who allegedly stabbed each other

UPDATE 7/23/19 @ 1:36 p.m.

Police released the names of two brothers who investigators say stabbed one another in Chapmanville, West Virginia. One of them died.

Police tape still wraps the home on Salem Blvd. in Chapmanville where police say two brothers stabbed each other on Monday night. One brother, Larry Toney, died and the other, Harold Toney, was seriously injured.

Officers with the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a call Monday night on Salem Boulevard. They found Harold Toney with multiple stab wounds at a neighbor's home.

Investigators were told Harold was stabbed by his brother, Larry Toney.

"Larry came down to stay with his brother and brought his dog with him," friend Hughie Bryant said. "He was going to help his brother out with the bills, but his brother shot and killed his dog. From what I understand, that started a big major fight between two brothers."

Police went to the home where the stabbing reportedly happened. They found Larry unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Harold was taken to a hospital. There's no word on his condition at this time.

"There were all kinds of lights coming from both vehicles," neighbor Elsie McNeely said. "I stood there awhile thinking I would hear something or see something that would tell me if someone was ill or if there was an ambulance on the way, and I never did see or hear anything other than the lights."

The police department is still investigating the case. The Logan County Sheriff's Office assisted police at the scene.

